Elephants Block NH-55 in Odisha, Create Panic As Travelers Get Stuck in Traffic

Elephants blocked the traffic for a while on the National Highway-55 near Haladiabahal under the Dhenkanal Sadar forest range on Wednesday. A herd of 32 elephants was spotted crossing the National Highway 55 under the Odapada block in Dhenkanal. The travellers were in a panic state and were stuck for a long period on the highway. The forest staff arrived and monitored the elephant’s movements.

Bamadeb Parida, a villager, said that “The forest department has made action plan to save wildlife. But it is not implementing properly on the ground. As a result, it creates a clash between humans and elephants. So the forest department should take it very seriously."

“It is not the first incident. Before this, elephants entered a village and damaged crop fields. Officials of the forest department are not taking appropriate steps to save elephants," said Iswar Sahu, Sarpanch of Sadashibpur GP.

Similarly, a large herd of jumbos was spotted near Hatigaon village under the Raighar block in the Nabarangpur district. Elephants entered the Sambalpur village and caused extensive damage to maize fields. Elephants came from the Salebhata forest in Chhattisgarh, the forest department suspects. Villagers are in panic due to the elephant movements.

Biswa Bihari Das, a villager, said, “Elephants entering in Hatigaon area is the first incident in the region. It is being suspect that elephants came from the Sitanadi sanctuary in Chhatisgarh.”

(With inputs from Ashis Satpathy & Maheswar Behera)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here