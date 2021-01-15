News18» News»India»Eleven Die in Tempo-lorry Collision Near Itigatti in Karnataka; 5 Injured Hospitalised
Eleven Die in Tempo-lorry Collision Near Itigatti in Karnataka; 5 Injured Hospitalised
Representative image.
- News18.com
- Last Updated: January 15, 2021, 11:28 IST
Eleven people have died in a collision between a tempo traveller and a lorry near Itigatti in Dharwad on Friday morning.
Five people who were seriously injured have been admitted to a hospital. The tempo was going to Belagavi from Davanagere.
This is a breaking story. More details to follow.