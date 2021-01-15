News18 Logo

india

1-MIN READ

Eleven Die in Tempo-lorry Collision Near Itigatti in Karnataka; 5 Injured Hospitalised

Representative image.

Eleven people have died in a collision between a tempo traveller and a lorry near Itigatti in Dharwad on Friday morning.

Five people who were seriously injured have been admitted to a hospital. The tempo was going to Belagavi from Davanagere.

This is a breaking story. More details to follow.


