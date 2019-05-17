English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Eleven Flights Diverted From Delhi Due to Bad Weather
Airport officials said more flights are expected to be diverted in the coming hours.
Image for representation (AFP)
New Delhi: Eleven flights were diverted from the Delhi airport here till 9.25 pm on Friday due to inclement, officials said.
"There is air congestion currently due to bad weather," they said. More flights are expected to be diverted in the coming hours.
Earlier on Friday evening, the Delhi witnessed rain lashing in parts of the city.
