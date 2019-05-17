Take the pledge to vote

Eleven Flights Diverted From Delhi Due to Bad Weather

Airport officials said more flights are expected to be diverted in the coming hours.

PTI

May 17, 2019, 10:04 PM IST
New Delhi: Eleven flights were diverted from the Delhi airport here till 9.25 pm on Friday due to inclement, officials said.

"There is air congestion currently due to bad weather," they said. More flights are expected to be diverted in the coming hours.

Earlier on Friday evening, the Delhi witnessed rain lashing in parts of the city.
