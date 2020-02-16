Eleven Indian Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy
The Navy said that over the months the number of Indian fishing boats poaching in the Sri Lankan waters have reduced due to continuous surveillance.
Picture for representational purpose.
Colombo: Sri Lankan Navy has arrested at least 11 India fishermen for allegedly poaching in the country's territorial waters.
The fishermen were arrested from the northern coast of the Alanathivu island on Saturday and their three trawlers were taken under the Navy's charge, a senior Sri Lankan Navy official said.
"The fishermen and their trawlers would be handed over to the Jaffna, fisheries directorate through the coastal conservation department," the official said.
