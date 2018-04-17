English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Eleven-year-old Surat Rape Victim Went Missing From Andhra in October
Several days after the body of an 11-year-old girl who was raped and murdered and dumped in Surat was recovered, the police finally identified her as a resident of Andhra Pradesh.
Representative image.
Ahmedabad: The police have made some headway in the investigation of the rape and murder of an eleven-year-old girl, whose body was found dumped in a cricket field in Bhestan area of Surat on April 6. More than ten days after the body was recovered, a family from Andhra Pradesh arrived in Surat on Tuesday and identified the girl.
The family informed the police that the girl went missing in October last year and had been untraceable since then. Accordingly, the police have taken samples of the father to match his DNA with that of the victim.
The father of the girl has also produced her Aadhar card, but the police will first ensure that confirmatory tests in the form of DNA tests. The father of the girl arrived in Surat with a team of Andhra Pradesh police.
"A person from Andhra Pradesh has identified the victim to be his daughter and has also brought her Aadhar card. He says the girl went missing in October last year. However, we will hand over the body only after DNA samples match, " Commissioner of Police, Surat City, Satish Sharma announced in Tuesday evening. He added that it was because the Surat police sent pictures of the girl to every police station in every state that the family has come to Surat.
The 11-year old girl had as many as 86 blunt weapon injury marks when her body was recovered from a ground near Bhestan in Surat on April 6. Post-mortem suggested the girl was raped as well.
However, several questions still remain unanswered although the police might have been able to identify the girl and her family. If the girl went missing more than six months ago, where was she for so long? Where was the crime committed? Who are the culprits?
Hopefully, the police will find answers to these questions and arrest the culprits soon.
Surat Police had earlier registered a case against three persons – Irfan Anjum, Asmita Das and Mohammed Sartaj – for spreading false news about the case. The three either tweeted or posted on Facebook stating that an ABVP leader, Harish Thakur, was involved in the rape and murder of the minor. In a press release, the Surat Police said that the Crime Branch has registered an offence against the three under Section 505 (1) (b) of the Indian Penal Code.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
