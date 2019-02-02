English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Elgaar Parishad Case: Dalit Scholar Anand Teltumbde Arrested Over Alleged Links to Maoists
A Pune special court had rejected his anticipatory bail application on Friday.
File photo of Anand Teltumbde. (Image courtesy: YouTube)
Pune: Dalit scholar and professor at Goa Institute of Management, Anand Teltumbde, was arrested from Mumbai airport in the early hours of Saturday by Pune Police. Teltumbde was charged in the Elgar Parishad case over alleged links to banned outfit CPI-Maoist.
A Pune special court had rejected his anticipatory bail application on Friday.
Additional sessions judge Kishor Vadane had observed that the police had "sufficient material" against Teltumbde to show his involvement in the alleged commission of the offence.
Teltumbde had filed the anticipatory bail application before the Pune court after the Supreme Court rejected his plea seeking to quash the FIR against him in the Elgar Parishad case.
Prosecutor Ujjwala Pawar had argued that some of the correspondence seized by police revealed that the leaders of the banned CPI (Maoist) comrade Prakash, Milind (Teltumbde), Surendra Gadling, Rona Wilson, Shoma Sen and Anand Teltumbde were in contact with each other.
However, Defence lawyer Rohan Nahar contended that there was no evidence to show that "comrade Anand" in the alleged correspondence, to which the prosecution had referred, was Teltumbde.
But the judge, in the order, said the documents submitted by the prosecution in the envelope "prima facie" reveal that it has some material to show that they were one and the same person.
According to Pune Police, Maoists had supported the Elgar Parishad conclave held here on December 31, 2017, and the inflammatory speeches there led to violent clashes at the Koregaon Bhima war memorial the next day.
Teltumbde was one of the seven prominent activists whose houses were raided in a surprise multi-city search operation carried out by Pune Police on August 28 last year. Four of them – Sudha Bhardwaj, P Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonzalves and Arun Pareira – are already in police custody, having been arrested by Pune police last year.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
A Pune special court had rejected his anticipatory bail application on Friday.
Additional sessions judge Kishor Vadane had observed that the police had "sufficient material" against Teltumbde to show his involvement in the alleged commission of the offence.
Teltumbde had filed the anticipatory bail application before the Pune court after the Supreme Court rejected his plea seeking to quash the FIR against him in the Elgar Parishad case.
Prosecutor Ujjwala Pawar had argued that some of the correspondence seized by police revealed that the leaders of the banned CPI (Maoist) comrade Prakash, Milind (Teltumbde), Surendra Gadling, Rona Wilson, Shoma Sen and Anand Teltumbde were in contact with each other.
However, Defence lawyer Rohan Nahar contended that there was no evidence to show that "comrade Anand" in the alleged correspondence, to which the prosecution had referred, was Teltumbde.
But the judge, in the order, said the documents submitted by the prosecution in the envelope "prima facie" reveal that it has some material to show that they were one and the same person.
According to Pune Police, Maoists had supported the Elgar Parishad conclave held here on December 31, 2017, and the inflammatory speeches there led to violent clashes at the Koregaon Bhima war memorial the next day.
Teltumbde was one of the seven prominent activists whose houses were raided in a surprise multi-city search operation carried out by Pune Police on August 28 last year. Four of them – Sudha Bhardwaj, P Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonzalves and Arun Pareira – are already in police custody, having been arrested by Pune police last year.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Movie Review: Sonam Kapoor's Film Could Be A Gamechanger
- Groin Strain Rules de Kock Out of Pakistan T20Is
- Ali Magic as Qatar Shock Japan to Win First Asian Cup
- Captain Marvel First Screening Reaction: Guess Who Steals the Show Before 'Avengers Endgame'
- Amazon Gets Alternate Sellers in Place For Selling Products, as New FDI Rules Are Also Stressing Out Shoppers
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results