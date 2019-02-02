Elgaar Parishad Case: Dalit Scholar Anand Teltumbde Arrested Over Alleged Links to Maoists

: Dalit scholar and professor at Goa Institute of Management, Anand Teltumbde, was arrested from Mumbai airport in the early hours of Saturday by Pune Police. Teltumbde was charged in the Elgar Parishad case over alleged links to banned outfit CPI-Maoist.A Pune special court had rejected his anticipatory bail application on Friday.Additional sessions judge Kishor Vadane had observed that the police had "sufficient material" against Teltumbde to show his involvement in the alleged commission of the offence.Teltumbde had filed the anticipatory bail application before the Pune court after the Supreme Court rejected his plea seeking to quash the FIR against him in the Elgar Parishad case.Prosecutor Ujjwala Pawar had argued that some of the correspondence seized by police revealed that the leaders of the banned CPI (Maoist) comrade Prakash, Milind (Teltumbde), Surendra Gadling, Rona Wilson, Shoma Sen and Anand Teltumbde were in contact with each other.However, Defence lawyer Rohan Nahar contended that there was no evidence to show that "comrade Anand" in the alleged correspondence, to which the prosecution had referred, was Teltumbde.But the judge, in the order, said the documents submitted by the prosecution in the envelope "prima facie" reveal that it has some material to show that they were one and the same person.According to Pune Police, Maoists had supported the Elgar Parishad conclave held here on December 31, 2017, and the inflammatory speeches there led to violent clashes at the Koregaon Bhima war memorial the next day.Teltumbde was one of the seven prominent activists whose houses were raided in a surprise multi-city search operation carried out by Pune Police on August 28 last year. Four of them – Sudha Bhardwaj, P Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonzalves and Arun Pareira – are already in police custody, having been arrested by Pune police last year.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.