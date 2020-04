Elgar Parishad Case: Anand Teltumbde's NIA Custody Extended Till April 25

Mumbai: A special court here on Saturday extended till April 25 the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody of Dalit scholar and activist Anand Teltumbde, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-alleged Maoist links case.

Teltumbde was arrested by the NIA on April 14 after he surrendered before it following the Supreme Court's directives.

The agency told the court that it was yet to complete the investigation and hence his custody for seven more days was required. The court allowed its plea.

Teltumbde is the grandson-in-law of Dalit icon Dr B R Ambedkar.

