Elgar Parishad Case: Why Do You Have 'War And Peace' At Home, Bombay HC Asks Arrested Activist

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court Wednesday asked Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case accused Vernon Gonsalves to explain why he kept "objectionable material" like a copy of Leo Tolstoy's "War and Peace" and some CDs at his home.

A single-judge bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal hearing the bail plea of Gonsalves and others also said that "such books" and CDs prima facie indicated they contained some material against the State. The classic novel about Russia during Napoleonic wars became a point of contention during the day's hearing after the Pune Police probing the case claimed that the book was part of the "highly incriminating evidence" it had seized from Gonsalves' house in Mumbai during raids conducted a year ago.

Pune Police also read out the titles of several other books and CDs allegedly recovered from Gonsalves' house which included CDs titled 'Rajya Daman Virodhi' released by Kabir Kala Manch, 'Marxist Archives' and 'Jai Bhima Comrade'; books 'War and Peace', 'Understanding Maoists' and 'RCP Review', and copies of a circular issued by the National Study Circle.

"The title of the CD 'Rajya Daman Virodhi' itself suggests it has something against the State while 'War and Peace' is about a war in another country. Why did you (Gonsalves) keep objectionable material such as books like 'War and Peace', books and CDs at home? You will have to explain this to the court," said Justice Kotwal.

Gonsalves was arrested by the Pune police under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after raids at residences and offices of several activists in connection with the Elgar Parishad case. The police had claimed provocative speeches made at the Parishad on December 31, 2017 were responsible for the caste violence around Bhima-Koregaon village in Pune district the next day during an event to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. One person was killed and others were injured in the violence.

Police are probing alleged Naxal links in organising the Parishad, which was held at historic Shaniwarwada in Pune. Other arrested accused in the case include activists and academics Shoma Sen, Rona Wilson, Sudha Bharadwaj, Arun Ferreira, and Gautam Navlakha.

The prosecution had informed the court that nothing was found from the electronic evidence recovered from Gonsalves, but added that the books and CDs were incriminating. Advocate Mihir Desai representing Gonsalves, while continuing the arguments on his bail application, said there was no direct evidence to implicate him in the violence. He said, “The State has made it clear that it had found nothing incriminating against Gonsalves from his electronic devices and had only arrested him on the basis of his name being mentioned in correspondence between an accused and unknown person."

“None of these letters or emails were written by Gonsalves, or were addressed to him. Therefore, in the absence of any cogent incriminating evidence against him, Gonsalves shouldn't be denied bail," Desai argued.

To this, Additional Public Prosecutor Aruna Pai said the other materials seized from his house were evidence enough to prove that the accused was involved in anti-national activities. She said the affidavit by the State and the chargesheet had mentioned the names and titles of books and CDs recovered from Gonsalves’ house which proved his involvement.

Desai said "mere possession" of such books and CDs "did not make Gonsalves a terrorist, or a member of any banned Maoist group". Agreeing with defence that mere possession of such material does not make anyone a terrorist, Justice Kotwal, however, said Gonsalves will have to explain why he kept such material at his home.

The judge also said the Pune Police too have to do "much explaining" to convince the court that the material found on such CDs and in the books is incriminatory against Gonsalves. "So far, police have failed to provide details of what was on the CDs or in the books and pamphlets recovered that linked Gonsalves to the case. Merely stating that they have objectionable titles is not enough. Have you tested these CDs? What if they turn out to be blank inside?" the judge asked.

"If you (prosecution) do not place on record the content and details of such material, the court will have to ignore them," said Justice Kotwal. The bench also directed police to provide details of the source of the e-mails and letters, and their authors and recipients. The arguments are likely to continue on Thursday.

Dalits celebrate the anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle every year as they believe that the Army of the British comprising 'Mahars' or scheduled caste soldiers had defeated the forces of the Brahmin Peshwas.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.