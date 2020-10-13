Elgar Parishad Case: Gautam Navlakha Was In Touch with ISI Lobbyist, Says NIA Chargesheet

The NIA in its Elgar Parishad investigation has found a link between Pakistan's ISI and the CPI-Maoist. The agency in its chargesheet has called activist Gautam Navlakha the link between the two.

The agency filed its first chargesheet in the special NIA court in Mumbai last week against eight people. Besides Navlakha, it named Hany Babu, Stan Swamy, Anand Teltumbde, Sagar Gorkhe, Ramesh Gaichor, Jyoti Jagtap and Milind Teltumbde under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Prevention Activities Act.

The 10,000-page chargesheet has 62 operative pages where Navlakha's links with ISI lobbyist Ghulam Ahmed Fai has been elaborated. The chargesheet seen by CNN-News18 says, "During the course of the investigation, it is established that accused GN had visited the USA thrice, to address 'Kashmiri American Council' (KAC) Conference organised by Ghulam Nabi Fai. Navlakha was in touch with Fai via email address gnavlakha@gmail.com and sometimes via phone," it said.

Fai was arrested by the FBI in July 2011 for accepting funds from ISI and Pakistan. NIA said Navlakha even wrote to the US judge seeking clemency for Fai. The letter has also been mentioned in the US court order.

The NIA has told the Mumbai court in its chargesheet that Navlakha was introduced to Pakistani Army generals by Fai. "Gautam Navlakha was introduced to a Pakistani ISI General for his recruitment by Ghulam Nabi Fai on the direction of ISI," it said.

NIA officials told CNN-News18 that Navlakha's links with Maoist and ISI was proved through the documents seized from the digital devices he owned.

"Gautam Navlakha delivered speeches at different forums and programmes on many issues related to the Kashmir Separatist movement and Maoist Movement and supported it. During scrutiny of the documents seized from accused Navlakha, it is evident that they are related to CPI (Maoist) strategic documents, documents in connection with the formation of the CPI (Maoist) party," it said.

The other accused in the case, DU professor Hany Babu, stands charged with trying to influence DU students with Maoist ideology. The NIA chargesheet said, "During investigation there are evidence collected during searches at premises of accused Hany Babu revealing the code/alias names used by CPI (Maoist) cadres for communication like Gautam Navlakha."

Jharkhand Jesuit priest Stan Swamy has been accused of taking money from CPI-Maoist. "Investigation has revealed that he received Rs 8 lakh through one Comrade Mohan for furtherance of the CPI Maoist activities. He is convener of PPSC frontal organisation of CPI Maoists. The majority of seizures from his place are the documents related to communication for furthering the activities of CPI Maoist including press releases and propaganda material," NIA said.

The agency alleged that some of the documents recovered from Swamy are related to literature of 50 years of Naxalbari, CPI Maoist press releases, circulars issued by the Central Committee, literature on how to smuggle things, letters to one Prashant, letters to Vijayan Dada regarding mobilising of Adivasis and regarding concerns raised by Central committee, guide of encrypted data communication on GSM network, messages on celebration of the 13th anniversary of CPI Maoist, an essential underground handbook, letters between comrades for using encryption, a mini manual of urban guerilla, the Constitution of CPI Maoist, documents related to the status of PLGA in Excel sheet format, and a document on strategy and tactics of Indian revolution.

Documents recovered during searches at Dalit rights activist Surendra Gadling in April 2018 also indicates the role of Swamy being discussed between letters from Comrade Sudha to Comrade Prakash. Swamy also allegedly tried to train Maoist cadre, who were not tech savvy, in using technology for communication.