LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Elgar Parishad Case: Teltumbde Moves Bombay HC, Seeks Protection from Arrest

Earlier last year, Teltumbde, who the police claim has Maoist links, had filed another plea in the high court, denying all charges against him and sought quashing of the FIR against him in the case.

PTI

Updated:February 4, 2019, 10:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Elgar Parishad Case: Teltumbde Moves Bombay HC, Seeks Protection from Arrest
File photo of Anand Teltumbde. (Image courtesy: YouTube)
Loading...
Mumbai: Activist and academic Anand Teltumbde, who was arrested by the Pune Police last week in the Elgar Parishad case and then released following a sessions court order, Monday approached the Bombay High Court, seeking protection from arrest.

Teltumbde's counsel Mihir Desai mentioned the anticipatory bail application before a single bench of the high court seeking an urgent hearing.

The plea is likely to be heard on Tuesday by a bench presided over by Justice N W Sambre.

Teltumbde is an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima case registered by the Pune police. The case was filed following violent clashes at Koregaon-Bhima village near Pune on January 1, 2018.

Earlier last year, Teltumbde, who the police claim has Maoist links, had filed another plea in the high court, denying all charges against him and sought quashing of the FIR against him in the case.

The Dalit scholar had said he was not part of anything illegal and that on December 30-31 2017, he was in Goa and not in Pune or anywhere near the site of violence.

The Pune police, however, had objected to Teltumbde's plea, saying while they were yet to arrest him as they were was "busy" probing other accused persons in the case, they had adequate incriminating evidence against him too. The court had refused to quash the FIR.

Teltumbde then approached the Supreme Court and was given the liberty to file an anticipatory bail plea till February 11 this year.

However, Teltumbde was arrested from the Mumbai airport at around 3 am on Saturday. His arrest was deemed illegal by a sessions court and he was released from custody later in the day.

Teltumbde was booked by the police following an Elgar Parishad event on December 31 2017, which, the police alleged, triggered violent clashes the next day at Koregaon-Bhima.

According to police, the event was funded and supported by Maoists.

At the event, some activists made inflammatory speeches and provocative statements that contributed to the January 1 violence, they had said.

Several activists were named in the FIR. Some of them, including Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj, P Varavara Rao and Gautam Navlakha, were initially put under house arrest on the directions of the Supreme Court.

However, all of them, except Navlakha, were recently re-arrested and taken into custody by police.

In October last year, the Pune police registered another FIR, naming eight more activists, including Teltumbde and Stan Swamy.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram