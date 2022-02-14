Elgar Parishad: NIA Court Rejects Bail Pleas of DU Professor, 3 Other Accused

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here on Monday rejected the bail applications filed by Delhi University professor Hany Babu and three other accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

Special Judge DE Kothalikar rejected the bail pleas filed by Babu and his co-accused Sagar Gorkhe, Ramesh Gaichor and Jyoti Jagtap, all three members of the Kabir Kala Manch.

Babu was arrested on July 28, 2020, from his residence in Delhi and is currently lodged in the Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai.Jagtap, Gorkhe and Gaichor were arrested in September 2020 and have been in custody since then. A detailed order of the court is awaited.

The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the 'Elgar Parishad' conclave, held at Shaniwarwada in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon- Bhima war memorial located on the city''s outskirts.The Pune police had claimed the conclave was backed by Maoists.

The probe in the case, in which more than a dozen activists and academicians have been named accused, was later transferred to the National Investigation Agency.

