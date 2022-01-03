Eligible Persons for Covid 'Precaution Dose' Need Not Register Again on CoWIN App; Check Details

Those eligible for the “precaution dose" of Covid-19 will not have to register themselves again on the CoWIN app, said Dr RS Sharma, chief of the vaccination registration platform. He added that beneficiaries can just schedule their appointment for the third dose from the same account.

On December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement for a “precaution dose" for healthcare and frontline workers as well as co-morbid seniors. The Prime Minister did not call it a “booster dose" as the third dose is termed worldwide.

People aged 60 years and above with co-morbidity will not be required to produce or submit any certificate from a doctor at the time of administration of precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccine, the Centre told states and union territories. Such persons are expected to obtain the advice of their doctor before deciding to avail of the precaution dose or third dose.

“The idea is that the dose is being offered as a matter of abundant precaution as one view is that Indians already have hybrid immunity,” a government source had explained.

All these people being offered the “precaution dose" now had got their second dose of vaccine nearly 6-8 months ago and there was a concern that their immunity levels may have waned now given the interval.

Eligibility of such beneficiaries for the precaution dose will be based on the date of administration of second dose as recorded in the CoWIN system — completion of nine months i.e. 39 weeks from the date of administration of second dose, said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

He had informed that CoWIN will send reminder messages to all those eligible for precaution dose, which will be reflected in digital vaccination certificates.

