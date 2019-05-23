English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Elluru Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Eluru): Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Elluru (ఏలూరు) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
10. Elluru (Eluru) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.06% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.98%. The estimated literacy level of Elluru is 71.4%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Maganti Venkateswara Rao (Babu) of TDP won in this seat by defeating the YSRCP candidate by a margin of 1,01,926 votes which was 9.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TDP had a vote share of 52.02% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Kavuri Sambasiva Rao of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 42,783 votes which was 3.96% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 39.27% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 12 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 84.27% and in 2009, the constituency registered 84.59% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Elluru was: Maganti Venkateswara Rao (TDP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,06,952 men, 7,20,738 women and 74 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Elluru Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Elluru is: 16.7104 81.1154
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: इलुरू, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); ইল্লুরু, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); इलुरू, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); એલૂરુ, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); எள்ளுரு, ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఏలూరు, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಎಲ್ಲೂರು, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); എല്ലുരു, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
YSRCP
Kotagiri Sridhar
YSRCP
Kotagiri Sridhar
LEADING
YSRCP
63340
49.17%
Kotagiri Sridhar
TDP
48288
37.49%
Maganti Venkateswara Rao Babu
JSP
7382
5.73%
Pentapati Pullarao
INC
5106
3.96%
Jetti Gurunadha Rao
NOTA
2673
2.08%
Nota
BJP
841
0.65%
Chinnam Rama Kotayya
IND
336
0.26%
Dr. Mendem Santhosh Kumar (Peddababu)
PPOI
316
0.25%
China Venkata Suryanarayana Josyula
RPI(A)
211
0.16%
Mathe Bobby
IND
176
0.14%
Alaga Ravi Kumar
JNJP
149
0.12%
V Siva Rama Krishna
