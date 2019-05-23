Elluru Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Eluru): Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name YSRCP Kotagiri Sridhar YSRCP Kotagiri Sridhar LEADING

Elluru Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME YSRCP 63340 49.17% Kotagiri Sridhar Leading TDP 48288 37.49% Maganti Venkateswara Rao Babu JSP 7382 5.73% Pentapati Pullarao INC 5106 3.96% Jetti Gurunadha Rao NOTA 2673 2.08% Nota BJP 841 0.65% Chinnam Rama Kotayya IND 336 0.26% Dr. Mendem Santhosh Kumar (Peddababu) PPOI 316 0.25% China Venkata Suryanarayana Josyula RPI(A) 211 0.16% Mathe Bobby IND 176 0.14% Alaga Ravi Kumar JNJP 149 0.12% V Siva Rama Krishna

10. Elluru (Eluru) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.06% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.98%. The estimated literacy level of Elluru is 71.4%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Maganti Venkateswara Rao (Babu) of TDP won in this seat by defeating the YSRCP candidate by a margin of 1,01,926 votes which was 9.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TDP had a vote share of 52.02% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Kavuri Sambasiva Rao of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 42,783 votes which was 3.96% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 39.27% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 12 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 84.27% and in 2009, the constituency registered 84.59% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Elluru was: Maganti Venkateswara Rao (TDP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,06,952 men, 7,20,738 women and 74 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Elluru is: 16.7104 81.1154Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: इलुरू, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); ইল্লুরু, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); इलुरू, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); એલૂરુ, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); எள்ளுரு, ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఏలూరు, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಎಲ್ಲೂರು, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); എല്ലുരു, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).