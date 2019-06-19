‘Embarrassing for Women’: Shiv Sena Wants Illegal Lingerie Mannequins to be Removed In Mumbai
Sena corporator and BMC Law Committee chairperson Sheetal Mhatre said that there is no need to advertise lingerie as women know where to find it.
Image for representation. (Reuters photo)
Mumbai: Shiv Sena wants the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to remove unauthorised mannequins that display women’s lingerie in Mumbai.
Sena corporator and BMC Law Committee chairperson Sheetal Mhatre has ordered the administration to take strict action against unauthorised mannequins in the city in the next 15 days and cancel license of those found at fault.
"The proposal has come time and again in the past six years in front of the Law Committee. It seems the BMC has no power to act against those who display illegal mannequins. There is a proper manner to display it. We have decided to act against those found guilty," Mhatre was quoted as telling news agency ANI.
Mhatre said mannequin busts hanging on tree branches with lingerie on them make it “very embarrassing for women”. She added that there is no need to advertise lingerie as women know where to find it. "There is a proper way to display lingerie. We have decided to act against those found guilty," she said.
In 2013, Shiv Sena corporator Ritu Tawde had demanded the removal of mannequins from lingerie shops in the city. The administration had informed them that there is no such provision in the MMC Act.
Also Watch
-
India’s Linguistic Diversity On Display As Newly-Elected MPs Took Oath In Lok Sabha
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
2 Million People Hit Streets in Hong Kong, Demand Lam’s Resignation
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Nationwide Healthcare Crisis Due To Mamata Banerjee’s Ego: Union Minister Babul Supriyo
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Powerful Earthquake Causes Causalities and Destruction in Southern China
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Twitter Explodes with 'Priyanka Chopra Joins RSS' Memes as Actress Steps Out in Khaki Shorts
- Benoit Paire, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga Showcase Football Skills During Match Rally at Halle Open
- WATCH | Kapil Dev Recollects His Knock of 175 Against Zimbabwe
- Angelina Jolie And Keanu Reeves Dating, Claim Multiple Reports
- The Apple iPhone 2020 Lineup Expected to Have OLED Displays With 5G Support, Says Ming-Chi Kuo
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s