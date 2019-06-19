Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

‘Embarrassing for Women’: Shiv Sena Wants Illegal Lingerie Mannequins to be Removed In Mumbai

Sena corporator and BMC Law Committee chairperson Sheetal Mhatre said that there is no need to advertise lingerie as women know where to find it.

News18.com

Updated:June 19, 2019, 7:45 AM IST
‘Embarrassing for Women’: Shiv Sena Wants Illegal Lingerie Mannequins to be Removed In Mumbai
Image for representation. (Reuters photo)
Mumbai: Shiv Sena wants the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to remove unauthorised mannequins that display women’s lingerie in Mumbai.

Sena corporator and BMC Law Committee chairperson Sheetal Mhatre has ordered the administration to take strict action against unauthorised mannequins in the city in the next 15 days and cancel license of those found at fault.

"The proposal has come time and again in the past six years in front of the Law Committee. It seems the BMC has no power to act against those who display illegal mannequins. There is a proper manner to display it. We have decided to act against those found guilty," Mhatre was quoted as telling news agency ANI.

Mhatre said mannequin busts hanging on tree branches with lingerie on them make it “very embarrassing for women”. She added that there is no need to advertise lingerie as women know where to find it. "There is a proper way to display lingerie. We have decided to act against those found guilty," she said.

In 2013, Shiv Sena corporator Ritu Tawde had demanded the removal of mannequins from lingerie shops in the city. The administration had informed them that there is no such provision in the MMC Act.

