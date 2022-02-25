'Situation Very Serious': Centre to Fly Out Indians from Ukraine's Neighbouring Countries 'at Earliest'

The situation in Ukraine has become war zone and situation on the ground is very serious, the Indian Ambassador to Ukraine said. He also said that around 1,000 Indian students are leaving Ukraine and will be reaching Romania on Friday.

In an exclusive interview to News18, Partha Satpathy, the Indian Ambassador to Ukraine said, “We are working on evacuating Indian students. 1,000 students are leaving for Romania today.”

“We are facing challenges but we are trying our best to evacuate as many people as we can,” he added.

Russia started its invasion on Ukraine while the evacuation process of the Indian students from the country was underway. Currently, the capital Kyiv has become a war zone and situation on the ground very serious, the envoy said.

India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla assured all Indian citizens, including students, in Ukraine and their family members that the government will take all possible steps to bring them back safe and sound.

He said there were around 20,000 Indians in Ukraine and of them, nearly 4,000 have returned to India in the last few days.

“We have details on locations of Indians and now we are looking at windows to evacuate them at the earliest,” Satpathy added.

Meanwhile the Indian Embassy in Budapest is also working in evacuation from Romania and Hungary.

“Indian Nationals, especially students living closest to the above border check points are being advised to depart first in an organized manner, in coordination with team from Ministry or External Affairs to actualize this option. Once above roots are operational, Indian Nationals travelling by their own arrangements for transport would be advised to proceed to above border check points, and remaining in touch with the Helpline Numbers setup at respective check-points for facilitation through the border,” the embassy said in a statement.

“Students are advised to in touch with student contractors, for orderly movement,” it added.

