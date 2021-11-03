Embed-Charts-Climate-COP26-Emission Pledges, ADVISORY

CLIMATE-COP26-EMISSION PLEDGES Charts These four digital line charts show emissions pathways for several of the world biggest greenhouse gas polluters China, the U.S, the European Union and India. These nations account for half of all the greenhouse gas polluting the world. The graphic will be updated as new data is released. Source: Climate Action Tracker, Country Assessments ‘ September 2021 (IPCC data)

USA Click for a preview

To embed, insert this code into your CMS: