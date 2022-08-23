Embroiled in Excise Policy Scam, Sisodia Now Summoned by Assam Court in Defamation Case Filed by CM Sarma

Trouble mounts for Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia after a court in Assam issued summons to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in connection with a defamation case filed by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam’s Kamrup’s Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate has asked Sisodia to appear before it on September 29 in connection with the case that Sarma had filed on June 30 after the AAP leader had alleged during a press conference that the Assam government had given contracts to Sarma’s wife’s firms and son’s business partner to supply PPE kits above market rates during Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

While levelling the allegations, Sisodia had said, “Himanta Biswa Sarma awarded the contract to his wife’s company. He paid Rs 990 for the PPE kits while others were purchased them at Rs 600 a piece from another company on the same day. This is a huge crime.”

Sisodia had claimed he had the documents to prove so.

Countering Sisodia’s allegations, Sarma had warned him on his official Twitter handle, saying “Will see you soon in Guwahati as you will face criminal defamation”.

New Delhi-based The Wire and Guwahati-based The Crosscurrent, on June 1 had in a joint investigative report claimed that the Assam government had placed four Covid-19 related emergency medical supply orders, without following a proper process.

Citing a series of Right to Information replies, the media portals had said all the four orders, placed between March 18 and March 23 of 2020, were bagged by three firms owned by Riniki Bhuyan Sarma and the family’s business associate, Ghanshyam Dhanuka.

However, Riniki has refuted any wrongdoing in the supply of PPE kits to the National Health Mission.

Both the Assam government and CM Sarma have separately denied any corruption in the PPE kit distribution, calling the allegation “false, imaginary, malicious and of vested interests”.

