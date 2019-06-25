BJP Leaders Condemn Emergency as 'Darkest Chapter' of Indian History
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reminded of the integrity of the country's Constitution while Working President JP Nadda exalted the Bharatiya Jan Sangh and RSS 'heroes' who lead the anti-emergency movement.
Representative image.
New Delhi: On the 44th anniversary of the Emergency, top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Tuesday criticized the 19 month-long period of Emergency, declared by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, saying it was the "darkest chapter" in the history of India.
BJP Working President JP Nadda took to Twitter, saying that "democracy was murdered by the Congress party on this day merely to remain in power".
"A grateful nation remembers thousands of unsung heroes from Bhartiya Jan Sangh and RSS, who led anti-emergency movement from the front," he added.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah recalled the "collapse of fundamental rights of citizens and the shut-down of newspapers during the period of Emergency".
He tweeted: "Lakhs of nationalist against the Emergency suffered to establish democracy in the country. I salute to all those soldiers for their sacrifice."
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh termed Emergency and its following incidents as the "darkest chapter" in Indian history.
"On this day, we the people of India should always remember the importance of upholding the integrity of our institutions and the Constitution," he said in his tweet.
Also Watch
-
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani Starrer Earns Rs 88 Crore
- Deepika Padukone Slays in Chic Outfit in This Stunning Photo Shoot, Ranveer Singh Takes Full Credit
- The New Hilarious #HornChallenge That's Making TikTok Users Laugh Out Loud
- This Actor May Replace Keanu Reeves in a New Matrix Movie
- England vs Australia: Finch Ready to Front-up to 'Ultra Hard' England Riposte
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s