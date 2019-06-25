'Emergency Crushed India's Soul': PM Modi Attacks Congress, Pitches for United India | Top 10 Quotes

New Delhi: In his first address to Parliament after being voted to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stressed on the need to move together to fulfil the dream of a strong, safe, developed and inclusive nation. The Prime Minister, who was replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Lok Sabha, said the NDA was given a chance to rule in 2014 as people thought it was a way of escaping from the UPA regime.

Here are top 10 quotes from his speech:

1. On emergency: "I want to ask them (Congress), today is 25th June. Who imposed the Emergency? Who trampled over the spirit of the Constitution, gagged the media and bullied the judiciary? We can't forget those dark days," said PM Modi.

2. On former PMs: Replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Lok Sabha, Modi said the Congress never spoke about the good work of former Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narasimha Rao. "There are some people who feel only a few names contributed to national progress. They only want to hear those few names and ignore the others. We think differently, we feel each and every citizen has worked for India's progress. Did they ever speak about the good work of Narismha Rao Ji? In this Lok Sabha debate, the same people did not even speak of Manmohan ji," he said.

3. On BJP's second victory: The Prime Minister said the NDA was given a chance to rule in 2014 as the people thought it was a way of escaping from the UPA regime. "I think beyond winning and losing elections. I strive for the welfare of the countrymen. For me, what is satisfying is the opportunity to serve 130 crore Indians and do work that has made a positive difference in the lives of our citizens," Modi said.

4. Pitching for unity: "We have to move together to fulfil the dream of a strong, safe, developed and inclusive nation," he said.

5. Talks about 'Pro-people' policies of NDA: We took office again a few weeks ago and I am happy to say we have taken numerous pro-people decisions. The decisions we have taken will benefit farmers, traders, youngsters and other sections of society. A lot of the major promises we made, we have begun fulfilling them," Modi said.

6. Works as Gujarat CM: "Sardar Sarovar Dam was the brainchild of Sardar Patel. But, work on this Dam kept getting delayed. As Chief Minister of Gujarat, I had to embark on a fast for this project. After NDA took office, the pace of work increased significantly and it is benefiting many people," PM said.

7. On Corruption: "There is no place for corruption in our nation. Our fight against corruption will continue," Modi said.

8. Congress's view on Muslims: PM Modi quoted Arif Mohammad Khan on "Congress's view on Muslims" and said, Khan had said: "if they want to lie in the gutter let them be".

9. On economy: "Let it be our collective endeavour to make India a five trillion dollar economy," he said.

10. PM Modi adds 'Jai Anusandhan' to 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' slogan: He said, "Today, when we talk about water resources, I remember Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. It was Babasaheb who worked diligently on waterways and irrigation."