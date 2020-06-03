Stay Away from Windows, Store Drinking Water: BMC's Dos and Don'ts as 'Nisarga' Closes in on Mumbai

As Maharashtra braces for the approaching Cyclone Nisarga, Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued a list of Dos and Don'ts for citizens to follow.

The India Meteorological Department has said that the cyclone's eye diameter has decreased during the last one hour, indicating intensification of system. "Wind speed has increased from 85-95 kmph to 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph," the IMD added.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders have been issued under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), in view of cyclonic conditions in the city to ensure that there is no danger to human life, health or safety, said Office of the Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai.

Here is what people should do:

Dos

◕ Loose things outside the house should be tied or moved indoors



◕ Seal important documents and jewellery in a plastic bag



◕ Regularly inspect battery-operated as well as reserve power systems



◕ Pay attention to official instructions on TV and radio



◕ Practise actions to be taken in case of emergencies



◕ If you do not live in a mud house/hut, choose a part of the house as an emergency shelter and practise how members of the house will use the space during the cyclone



◕ Keep an emergency kit ready



◕ Stay away from windows. Close some windows and keep some open so the pressure is maintained.



◕ Stay at the centre of the room. Stay away from the corners as debris often accumulates in the corners



◕ Hide under strong furniture such as a stool or a heavy table or desk, hold it tight



◕ Use your hands to protect your head and neck



◕ Avoid large roof spaces such as auditoriums or shopping malls



◕ If you find an open space and there is enough time, find the right shelter in the nearest pit or pasture



◕ Relocate to a predetermined or administration determined location



◕ Disconnect power supply of all non-emergency equipment and tools



◕ Store drinking water in a clean place



◕ Help people trapped or injured. Provide first aid if needed



◕ Check for air leaks. If you smell gas or hear a leaking sound, immediately open the windows and exit the building. If possible, turn off the gas valve and report to the gas company



◕ Check for damage to electrical equipment. If you notice sparks, exposed wires, or burning smell of rubber, disconnect the main power supply and call the electrician



◕ Help those in need of special help like children, physically challenged, elderly, neighbours.

Don'ts

◕ Don't spread or believe in rumours



◕ Do not attempt to drive or ride any vehicle during the cyclone



◕ Stay away from damaged buildings



◕ Do not move injured people unless it is absolutely safe to do so. It may cause more harm



◕ Do not allow oil and other flammable substances to spill. Clean immediately