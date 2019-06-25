Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

PM Modi Upholds 'Democratic Ethos' Over 'Authoritarian Mindset' on 44th Anniversary of Emergency

In a video, the Prime Minister said, 'During the emergency, many top leaders were jailed. Internal vigilance is the price of liberty."'

IANS

Updated:June 25, 2019, 12:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
PM Modi Upholds 'Democratic Ethos' Over 'Authoritarian Mindset' on 44th Anniversary of Emergency
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
Loading...

New Delhi: On the 44th anniversary of the Emergency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to "all those greats who fiercely and fearlessly resisted" it, adding that the country's "democratic ethos successfully prevailed over an authoritarian mindset".

The Emergency refers to the period from June 25, 1975 to March 21, 1977, when then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had declared a state of Emergency, a political environment leading to the suspension of election and curbing civil liberties, on the nation.

Gandhi proposed the imposition of the Emergency, which was agreed by the then President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, and thereafter, the proposal was ratified by the Cabinet and simultaneously by Parliament, on the explanation that the nation was under imminent external and internal threats.

"India salutes all those greats who fiercely and fearlessly resisted the Emergency. India's democratic ethos successfully prevailed over an authoritarian mindset," Modi said in a tweet, which also included a 90-second video detailing on the various aspects of Emergency, from newspapers to justice delivery, referring it to a "dark period" that trampled over democracy.

The Prime Minister in the video said,"During emergency, many top leaders were jailed. Internal vigilance is the price of liberty."​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram