1-min read

Eminent Lawyer Ram Jethmalani Cremated at Lodhi Road Crematorium

Sitting Supreme Court judge Justice D Y Chandrachud paid floral tributes to Jethmalani at his residence. Another Supreme Court judge Justice B R Gavai was present during the cremation.

PTI

Updated:September 8, 2019, 7:38 PM IST
Eminent Lawyer Ram Jethmalani Cremated at Lodhi Road Crematorium
Family members and relatives carry the mortal remains of veteran lawyer and former Union minister Ram Jethmalani during his cremation at Lodhi Road Crematorium in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI Photo)
Loading...

New Delhi: Eminent jurist and former Union minister Ram Jethmalani was cremated at the Lodhi Road crematorium here on Sunday in the presence of family members, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and prominent politicians.

His son Mahesh Jethmalani, a senior advocate himself, lit the funeral pyre at 5:30 pm. People from various walks of life paid rich tributes to him and attended the last journey of the 95-year-old, who died here this morning.

Jethmalani's daughter Shobha and his daughter-in-law were also present at the funeral. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was also at the Lodhi Road crematorium.

Family sources and close acquaintances said sitting Supreme Court judge Justice D Y Chandrachud paid floral tributes to Jethmalani at his residence. Another Supreme Court judge Justice B R Gavai was present during the cremation.

Former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, former apex court judges Swatanter Kumar and Kurian Joseph also paid tribute to the noted jurist, who had also served as the country's law minister. Among the politicians present were Sharad Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia. Simranjit Singh Mann, former Akali Dal MP, also was present.

TV journalist Rajat Sharma also joined Jethmalani's family during cremation. Jethmalani breathed his last at 7.45 am at his official residence in New Delhi on Sunday. He was not keeping well for a few months.

