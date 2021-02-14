Eminent Maithili Poet Ramlochan Thakur Missing for Three Days in Kolkata

Renowned Maithili poet Ramlochan Thakur has gone missing from his residence in the northern part of the city for the last three days, police said on Sunday. Thakur (72), who is suffering from Alzheimer's disease for a couple of years, went out of his residence in Italgacha area on Friday morning, family members claimed.

After failing to trace him, his family lodged a complaint with the police, they said. "We are trying to spot him. Because he has speech difficulty due to his medical condition, it is difficult to locate him. We have also notified nearby police stations," a senior officer of Dumdum police station told PTI.

Alzheimer's is a progressive brain disease that causes a slow decline in memory, thinking and reasoning skills. Thakur is well known for translating many Bengali books into Maithili.

The septuagenarian has also edited important journals, 'Mithila Darshan' being the most recent.