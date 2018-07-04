Emirates Airlines Strikes Off ‘Hindu Meals’ from its Menu

Leading airline Emirates Airlines has taken the “Hindu meal” off its menu. In a statement, the Dubai-based airline said that the decision to withdraw the Hindu meal was taken after a review of the products and services available online."As part of our continuous review of the products and services available to customers, Emirates can confirm that it will discontinue the Hindu meal option. We constantly review our offering, taking into consideration customer uptake and feedback. This helps us improve service efficiencies," the statement read.The airlines further said that Hindu flyers can choose from the vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals and that Emirates will continue to serve its flyers with highest health and dietary requirements.The move now means that vegetarians can now choose from vegetarian Jain meals, Indian vegetarian meal, Kosher meal and non-beef, non-vegetarian options.The Hindu meal is a popular option given by several airlines enabling passengers to pre-book their meals according to their religious meals. Airlines like Singapore Airlines and Air India have ‘religious’ meals.