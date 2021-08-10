Emirates Does Away with COVID-19 Jab Certificate for UAE Residents from India

UAE residents flying in from India and five other nations are no longer required to present COVID-19 vaccination certificate for entry, the country’s flag carrier Emirates announced on Tuesday. All passengers with a valid UAE residence visa are allowed to travel to and through Dubai from India, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Uganda, provided they have a valid COVID-19 test certificate issued within 48 hours between the time of sample collection and scheduled flight departure, the Gulf News reported.

Dubai visa holders must apply for a pre-entry approval through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), it said. As Emirates airline updated its travel rules for UAE residents flying in from India, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Uganda, COVID-19 vaccination certificate is no longer stated as a requirement for entry into Dubai, the report said.

“Only Covid-19 PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test reports from certified labs that issue a QR code linked to the original report will be accepted. Passengers must complete a COVID-19 PCR rapid test 4 hours before the departure of their flight. Rapid antigen test will not be accepted. Passengers must complete a COVID-19 PCR test on arrival in Dubai," the report said.

UAE nationals are exempted from these requirements but subject to COVID-19 PCR test on arrival in Dubai, it said. Travel agents said that they have also been briefed by airlines that vaccination certificates are not being checked for allowing UAE residents to return to Dubai.

As for Etihad — the second flag carrier of the UAE, the vaccination certificate of receiving both doses from within the UAE is still a requirement according to their latest travel guidelines, the report said.

