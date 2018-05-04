Emma Watson's Fist of Approval for Kathua Rape Victim's Lawyer Deepika Rajawat

All power to Deepika Singh Rajawat ✊🏻https://t.co/sZzDVcIFNo — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) May 3, 2018

Harry Potter star Emma Watson on Friday tweeted in support of lawyer Deepika Singh Rajwat, who is fighting the case of a minor girl whose rape and murder in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir sent shockwaves globally.Watson on Friday shared an article about "How the Kathua rape case lawyer is a force to reckon with" and wrote: "All power to Deepika Singh Rajawat" with the sign of a raised fist.The British actor has been a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador and she has actively dedicated her efforts towards the empowerment of young women.The article shared by Watson brings attention to Rajawat's confident and professional demeanour as she is flanked by men who are not staring at her.Rajawat has been representing the family of the eight-year-old girl whose body was recovered from Rassana forest in Kathua on January 17, a week after she went missing while grazing horses in the forest area.She was reportedly held captive inside a temple and was sedated before being raped, tortured and murdered.The case is ongoing in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. Rajawat has been in defiance against her own colleagues in the Jammu Bar Association who allegedly warned her against taking up the case.