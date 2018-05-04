English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Emma Watson's Fist of Approval for Kathua Rape Victim's Lawyer Deepika Rajawat
Watson on Friday shared an article about "How the Kathua rape case lawyer is a force to reckon with" and wrote: "All power to Deepika Singh Rajawat" with the sign of a raised fist.
The British actor has been a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador and she has actively dedicated her efforts towards the empowerment of young women. (Image: Reuters)
Los Angeles: Harry Potter star Emma Watson on Friday tweeted in support of lawyer Deepika Singh Rajwat, who is fighting the case of a minor girl whose rape and murder in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir sent shockwaves globally.
Watson on Friday shared an article about "How the Kathua rape case lawyer is a force to reckon with" and wrote: "All power to Deepika Singh Rajawat" with the sign of a raised fist.
The British actor has been a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador and she has actively dedicated her efforts towards the empowerment of young women.
The article shared by Watson brings attention to Rajawat's confident and professional demeanour as she is flanked by men who are not staring at her.
Rajawat has been representing the family of the eight-year-old girl whose body was recovered from Rassana forest in Kathua on January 17, a week after she went missing while grazing horses in the forest area.
She was reportedly held captive inside a temple and was sedated before being raped, tortured and murdered.
The case is ongoing in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. Rajawat has been in defiance against her own colleagues in the Jammu Bar Association who allegedly warned her against taking up the case.
Also Watch
Watson on Friday shared an article about "How the Kathua rape case lawyer is a force to reckon with" and wrote: "All power to Deepika Singh Rajawat" with the sign of a raised fist.
The British actor has been a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador and she has actively dedicated her efforts towards the empowerment of young women.
The article shared by Watson brings attention to Rajawat's confident and professional demeanour as she is flanked by men who are not staring at her.
Rajawat has been representing the family of the eight-year-old girl whose body was recovered from Rassana forest in Kathua on January 17, a week after she went missing while grazing horses in the forest area.
All power to Deepika Singh Rajawat ✊🏻https://t.co/sZzDVcIFNo— Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) May 3, 2018
She was reportedly held captive inside a temple and was sedated before being raped, tortured and murdered.
The case is ongoing in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. Rajawat has been in defiance against her own colleagues in the Jammu Bar Association who allegedly warned her against taking up the case.
Also Watch
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Teaser Image Posted on Weibo
- 'Dhoni Review System' Strikes Again During KKR-CSK Clash
- Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Launched in India for Rs 1.50 Crore
- Invited To Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding? Bring Your Own Food
- Wenger Very Sad as Atletico Ruin His Arsenal Farewell