Emotional Reunion for Pune Man Who Finds Wife After 5 Years

A story from Pune in Maharashtra is sure to turn you into a believer in true love if you happen to be a skeptic. In this heart-warming story, the wife of a young porter named Aman Singh at the Attari Border Force went missing five years ago. His family tried putting pressure on him to remarry, but he kept up the search for his beloved. Finally, after five years, he found out that his wife was admitted to the Yerawada Psychiatric Hospital in Pune. He immediately rushed to the spot to be reunited with his wife. It was an intensely emotional moment that brought tears to the eyes of the hospital staff.

According to reports, Singh’s wife was undergoing treatment for mental illness while in Amritsar. One day, she reportedly boarded a train and disappeared without leaving behind a trace. After that, her husband and family searched a lot for her but could not locate her.

The woman was, meanwhile, discovered by the Palghar police, who had admitted her to the Thane Psychiatric Hospital. When social worker Pravina Deshpande tried to communicate with her, she noticed that she was uttering the words ‘coolie’ and ‘Attari’. Pravina then informed the Amritsar police station of the matter and Aman Singh came to know the whereabouts of his missing wife. Upon hearing the news on Wednesday, Aman Singh reached Pune immediately. The couple has two sons and a daughter together.

