Empire Build on Terror May Dominate for Some Time But is Never Permanent, Says PM Modi Amid Afghanistan Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that an empire on the basis of terror may dominate for some time but its existence is never permanent. This message came amid the Afghanistan crisis after Taliban took over the post US troops’ withdrawal and fleeing of president Ashraf Ghani.

“The destroying powers, the thinking that builds an empire on the basis of terror, may dominate for some time in a period of time, but, its existence is never permanent, it cannot suppress humanity for a long time," PM Modi said.

जो तोड़ने वाली शक्तियाँ हैं, जो आतंक के बलबूते साम्राज्य खड़ा करने वाली सोच है, वो किसी कालखंड में कुछ समय के लिए भले हावी हो जाएं लेकिन, उसका अस्तित्व कभी स्थायी नहीं होता, वो ज्यादा दिनों तक मानवता को दबाकर नहीं रख सकती: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 20, 2021

The Taliban have been conducting “targeted door-to-door visits" of people who worked with US and NATO forces, according to a confidential document by the UN’s threat assessment consultants seen by AFP.

The Taliban, however, have denied such accusations in the past and have several times issued statements saying fighters were barred from entering private homes.

They also insist women and journalists have nothing to fear under their new rule, although several media workers have reported being thrashed with sticks or whips when trying to record some of the chaos seen in Kabul in recent days.

The Ministry of External Affairs has said that it was monitoring the situation “on a constant basis at high levels" and is “in constant touch with the representatives of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities".

Bagchi said that the “security situation in Kabul has deteriorated significantly in the last few days. It is changing rapidly even as we speak".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here