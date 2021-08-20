CHANGE LANGUAGE
Empire Build on Terror May Dominate for Some Time But is Never Permanent, Says PM Modi Amid Afghanistan Crisis
1-MIN READ

Empire Build on Terror May Dominate for Some Time But is Never Permanent, Says PM Modi Amid Afghanistan Crisis

External Affairs Ministry said that security situation in Kabul has deteriorated significantly. (File photo of PM Modi)

External Affairs Ministry said that security situation in Kabul has deteriorated significantly. (File photo of PM Modi)

Amid the mayhem in Afghanistan after Taliban takeover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said destroying powers cannot suppress humanity for a long time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that an empire on the basis of terror may dominate for some time but its existence is never permanent. This message came amid the Afghanistan crisis after Taliban took over the post US troops’ withdrawal and fleeing of president Ashraf Ghani.

“The destroying powers, the thinking that builds an empire on the basis of terror, may dominate for some time in a period of time, but, its existence is never permanent, it cannot suppress humanity for a long time," PM Modi said.

The Taliban have been conducting “targeted door-to-door visits" of people who worked with US and NATO forces, according to a confidential document by the UN’s threat assessment consultants seen by AFP.

The Taliban, however, have denied such accusations in the past and have several times issued statements saying fighters were barred from entering private homes.

They also insist women and journalists have nothing to fear under their new rule, although several media workers have reported being thrashed with sticks or whips when trying to record some of the chaos seen in Kabul in recent days.

The Ministry of External Affairs has said that it was monitoring the situation “on a constant basis at high levels" and is “in constant touch with the representatives of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities".

Bagchi said that the “security situation in Kabul has deteriorated significantly in the last few days. It is changing rapidly even as we speak".

first published:August 20, 2021, 13:34 IST