Employee Appreciation Day 2021: Know The History, Significance And Theme For The Day

Every year, the first Friday in March is celebrated as Employee Appreciation Day.This year the important day falls on March 5. Historically speaking, it was Dr Bob Nelson who introduced this day as an unofficial holiday. In 1995, he, also known to be the founding member of Recognition Professionals International, realised the fact that success of a company is heavily proportional to employee satisfaction andemphasized on the importance of boosting employee morale.

He was inspired by a study that concluded strengthening employee-employer bond by meting out due recognition would be highly beneficial.

Aim of the day:

Created to make room for acknowledging the hard work, the diligence of employees andbestowing them with due recognition, this day aims for bringing cheer and happiness to the workforce.Around 70% employees have expressed how they would feel motivated if bosses acknowledged or conveyed a ‘thank you’ to them for their labour, endeavours.

After all, it is ‘empathy’, ‘gratitude’ and ‘flexibility’ that are the crux of sustaining the bond and keeping the freshness, zeal alive in a work atmosphere. It promotes employee retention, when they feel they are heard, trusted, recognized andbe a part of a family.

Significance:

What could be better than making employees feel valued, and emanate the vibe that they matter!Appreciation Day is the wonderful opportunity to create a positive influence on employees andensure a healthy space to work mentally and physically.

Employee satisfaction ramps up the productivity of the company, after all.

Theme

Let the management get creative and indulge employees in self-care, rebuild bonds with colleagues, employers; and make the day a truly inspiring one. By opting for themes that would provide a highly fulfilling experience for employees, employers can make this day a success.For instance, introducing awards.

How can employers help employees de-stress at work?

Employers taking steps to ensure that employees are recognized for their workis a great motivation for employees. It helps employees feel happy, boosts morale, strengthens bonds andmakes the work environment stress free and fun.

Having a sound management system, leave policy, taking into account employee woes, introducing gifts, planning social activities (games) ensuring work is assigned uniformly as opposed to burdening tasks to only few — would be ways in which a healthy work conducive environment can be assured.