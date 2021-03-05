Employee Appreciation Day 2021: Ways in Which Companies Can Motivate Employees during Covid-19

Employees work hard tirelessly to help a company, organisation, institution survive and grow. A good employer-employee relationship is key to ensure the survival of a company. The present COVID-19 pandemic has complicated matters. It is in these troubled times that employees deserve extra care. On the occasion of Employee Appreciation Day, we take a look at its history and share how employees can be kept motivated.

Origin of Employee Appreciation Day

Employee Appreciation Day is observed on March 5, as an official holiday in the United States and Canada. It was founded in 1995 by Dr Bob Nelson, one of the foremost authorities on employee motivation. He guidedcompanies to motivate their workforce to ensure they stay help companies grow.

Dr Nelson wrote the book 1,001 Ways to Reward Employees in 1994 after learning that managers were largely clueless about motivating employees. He has worked with many Fortune 500 companies to improve employer-employee relationships, as noted on his official website.

COVID-19 & Employee appreciation

The constant fear of getting infected with the virus andfear of layoffshas caused great stress to workers. Employee Appreciation Day is significant this year for this very reason. Following are some of the ways in which employees can be motivated:

1. Praising performances

Everyone seeks appreciation for the work they do in a company. The simplest thing for employers is to thank them.

2. Special honours & gifts

Employees, who strictly follow company guidelines andhelp the company meet targets, deserve rewards. The gifts can be tangible items or things that employees can emotionally connect with.

3. Early leaves

Employees who work tirelessly for organisations can be given early leaves. This would show them that their employers are caring and will encourage them to work with renewed zeal.

4. Promotions

Promotions not only increase one’s salary but also respect within the company. Promotions elevate self esteems of workers, who put in more effort out of gratitude.

5. Virtual appreciation and events

Employers should take extra care and wish workers on their work anniversaries, birthdays or wedding dates. They can set up virtual debates, virtual parties, cook-offs, sharing pictures of their families and pets, sharing personal stories and the like.