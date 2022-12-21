'Employee, Not Your Servant!': IndiGo Air Hostess’s Spat With Passenger on Board Instanbul-Delhi Flight | WATCH

Things heated up on the IndiGo flight bound for Delhi from Turkey’s Istanbul, as a massive argument erupted between an air hostess and a passenger on board. A viral video doing rounds on social media showed the two fighting reportedly over food choices.

The video was more than a minute long and showed the hostess say, “Because of you, my crew is crying. Please understand that there are carts with counted meals." To this, the passenger who can only be heard in the video, says “why are you yelling?".

This is when the flight attendant angrily replies, “Because you are yelling at us. I am so sorry Sir but you cannot talk to the crew like that. Because of your finger-pointing, my crew is crying."

The passenger can be heard saying, “you are a servant here", to which the attendant replies, “I am an employee, I am not your servant. You cannot talk to me like that."

The incident took place on the Istanbul-Delhi IndiGo flight on December 16. The issue was related to meals chosen by certain passengers traveling via a codeshare connection.

Jet Airways CEO Sanjeev Kapoor took cognizance of the matter and came out in support of the flight attendant. “As I had said earlier, the crew are human too. It must have taken a lot to get her to breaking point. Over the years I have seen crew slapped and abused on board flights, called “servant" and worse. Hope she is fine despite the pressure she must be under," he tweeted.

According to media reports, IndiGo replied to the incident and said that their crew lead on the flight had to intervene as the passenger in question had shown “bad behaviour” and “insulted” one of the flight attendants.

The airline reportedly further stated that it is looking into the issue while stressing that passengers’ comfort remains their “top priority”.

