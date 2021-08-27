Employee Watching CCTV Footage From Home Helps Police Foil Bank Robbery

A bank robbery was foiled in East Burdwan district of West Bengal after a bank employee informed the police about an ongoing theft in the bank while monitoring the live CCTV recording from his mobile phone. After the tip-off police arrested five robbers.

Many robbers had surrounded a cooperative bank late at night on Tuesday in the Rasulpur area of Memari town and entered the facility. As they were executing the crime, a bank official was watching them on his mobile phone while sitting at home.

The official had linked the CCTV footage to his phone through which he could monitor the activity inside and within the premises of the bank. He immediately alerted the local police which rushed to the bank and arrested the burglars before they could commit the robbery. However, some of them managed to flee the spot.

The five arrested accused have been identified as Sanju Ghosh alias Gini, Abhijit Dey, Sheikh Javed alias Chikna, Bapi Mandal and Abhijit Dutt. Police produced them in the Burdwan court on Wednesday where the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) sent them to seven-day police custody.

Police team led by Memari Police station Officer in-Charge (OIC) Debashish Nag had rushed to the bank after they were informed about the robbery. At first, police arrested four people from the bank, and the fifth robber was caught later.

“The gang of robbers raided the Cooperative Bank late at night on Tuesday. An official of the bank informed the police about the incident. The policemen of Memari police station quickly reached the bank and arrested five people,” Sub-Divisional Police Officer Aminul Islam Khan was quoted as saying by Ananda Bazar Patrika.

Police are conducting raids to nab the other members of the gang. Bank official Parth Dey said that a robbery at a grameen bank had taken place a few days ago following which CCTV cameras were installed at their cooperative bank. Dey added that the CCTV cameras helped in preventing the robbery and the criminals were arrested before they could run away with anything.

