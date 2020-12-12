Employees Vandalise Wistron Corp's iPhone Manufacturing Unit in Bengaluru over Unpaid Salaries

The office of a Taiwan-based manufacturing company, Wistron Corp, was attacked by its employees allegedly due to non-payment of salary in Bengaluru on early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 6:30am, during the change in shifts of the eight thousand employees who work at the company.

Two vehicles that are used to move things within the premises were also set ablaze while the alleged employees went on the rampage, breaking glasses and other types of office equipment.

"The incident took place early this morning when shifts were changing. We are being told there was a scuffle regarding salary non-payment. We are investigating thoroughly, have taken CCTV footage. Have already arrested 80 people,” IGP Central Seemanta Kumar said, adding that the situation is now under control.

Thousands of employees of Wistron, which manufactures some of the parts used in iPhones in its factory, were inside the premise during the night shift that ended around 4am. There was another dharna by the employees in the night shift the day before over lack of proper food and underpayment.

These employees reportedly claim that many workers were made to work for 12 hours, however, were paid just Rs 200-300 per day while their shifts were recorded as 7-8 hours only. The vandalism took place after the management failed to address their grievances.

According to Rajesh, who works as a security guard in the premise, people started gathering around 5:30am when the trouble started.

"The employees were saying that they have not got the right salary. Some say salaries were not paid on time for the last two or three months. I don't know more. But all these people were reacting very angrily. They have broken glass, two cars, cameras even,” he said.