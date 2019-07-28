Empty Baggage Carrier Rolls Off at Windy Mumbai Airport, Damages Vistara Plane

An engine of a Vistara plane at Mumbai airport was damaged after gusts of wind made an empty baggage carrier roll off and collide with the plane, according to an official statement of the airlines.

No passengers or crew were on board at the time of the incident, a spokesperson confirmed.

The aircraft will be grounded for repair, which has also received a dent. Schedules to certain routes may be affected until the aircraft is ready to resume operations, the spokesperson added.

"Inconvenience caused to customers for any delay or cancellation is regretted," the official statement said.

Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra received heavy rainfall again on Friday, with the India Meteorological Department strating that light to heavy rains may continue to pour in the state over the weekend.