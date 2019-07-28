Empty Baggage Carrier Rolls Off at Windy Mumbai Airport, Damages Vistara Plane
No passengers or crew were in the aircraft at the time, but it has nonetheless been grounded for repairs.
Representational Image. (Picture: Vistara twitter/ @airvistara)
An engine of a Vistara plane at Mumbai airport was damaged after gusts of wind made an empty baggage carrier roll off and collide with the plane, according to an official statement of the airlines.
No passengers or crew were on board at the time of the incident, a spokesperson confirmed.
The aircraft will be grounded for repair, which has also received a dent. Schedules to certain routes may be affected until the aircraft is ready to resume operations, the spokesperson added.
"Inconvenience caused to customers for any delay or cancellation is regretted," the official statement said.
Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra received heavy rainfall again on Friday, with the India Meteorological Department strating that light to heavy rains may continue to pour in the state over the weekend.
Also Watch
-
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akhtar, Akram Slam Amir for Test Retirement at 27
- Wife Rescues Newly-Wed Husband After He Falls Down Volcano During Honeymoon
- Sara Ali Khan Debuts on the Ramp at India Couture Week 2019, Kartik Aaryan Cheers Her On
- Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas Distraught Over Dog Waldo's Tragic Death: Report
- Celebs Say Rihanna is the Best-Smelling Person on Earth and We're Thinking Fenty