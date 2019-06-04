Ponzi Scam Accused, Cops Stop at His Friend's Home for Lunch; Six Constables Suspended
The Noida police submitted a report to their counterparts in Lucknow about the incident.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Noida (UP): Six UP police constables, who accompanied Rs-3,700 crore online fraud accused Anubhav Mittal to friend's house in Noida, have been suspended, the police said.
Mittal, the main accused in a Rs 3,700-crore online scam, and policemen escorting him from Faridabad to Lucknow stopped at his friend's home here, triggering a row.
Later, the entire group also had a lunch at a restaurant located in the housing complex.
The Noida police submitted a report to their counterparts in Lucknow about the incident.
The six-member escort team included two policewomen.
"Mittal was brought to Faridabad in Haryana in connection with a case. On their way back to Lucknow, Mittal and the policemen stopped at a flat at Cleo County Society in Sector 121 of Noida for lunch," a Noida police spokesperson said.
"At the society, some locals raised a concern over Mittal being brought there, after which the local police were alerted and the accused and the police team from Lucknow were sent back," he said.
"The Gautam Buddh Nagar police have no role in the episode," the spokesperson said.
Gautam Buddh Nagar SSP Vaibhav Krishna apprised his Lucknow counterpart about it, the spokesperson said.
The 29-year-old Mittal had launched a social media portal Socialtrade.biz, allegedly duping around seven lakh people of Rs 3,700 crore.
The victims were allegedly promised handsome returns by clicking on website links, the officer added.
The UP Police had busted the Internet scam in February 2017 and had arrested Anubhav along with two others.
Also Watch
-
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Cycle Fani Aftermath: How People In Odisha Are Piecing Together Their Lives
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Harsh Vardhan Takes Charge as Health Minister, to Focus on Implementation of Ayushman Bharat
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
Indian Army Organises 'Iftar' Party For Locals At Its Doda Camp
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sushmita Sen Almost Lost Out on Miss Universe to Aishwarya Rai Because of THIS Reason
- Avengers Endgame Directors Russo Brothers to Collaborate with Netflix for an Anime Series
- Dual-Display Microsoft Surface Hybrid Laptop May Launch Later This Year
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Who is Steyn's Replacement Beuran Hendricks?
- India vs South Africa | Virat Kohli v Kagiso Rabada: The Delicious Anger Games
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s