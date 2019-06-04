Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Ponzi Scam Accused, Cops Stop at His Friend's Home for Lunch; Six Constables Suspended

The Noida police submitted a report to their counterparts in Lucknow about the incident.

PTI

Updated:June 4, 2019, 11:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ponzi Scam Accused, Cops Stop at His Friend's Home for Lunch; Six Constables Suspended
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...

Noida (UP): Six UP police constables, who accompanied Rs-3,700 crore online fraud accused Anubhav Mittal to friend's house in Noida, have been suspended, the police said.

Mittal, the main accused in a Rs 3,700-crore online scam, and policemen escorting him from Faridabad to Lucknow stopped at his friend's home here, triggering a row.

Later, the entire group also had a lunch at a restaurant located in the housing complex.

The Noida police submitted a report to their counterparts in Lucknow about the incident.

The six-member escort team included two policewomen.

"Mittal was brought to Faridabad in Haryana in connection with a case. On their way back to Lucknow, Mittal and the policemen stopped at a flat at Cleo County Society in Sector 121 of Noida for lunch," a Noida police spokesperson said.

"At the society, some locals raised a concern over Mittal being brought there, after which the local police were alerted and the accused and the police team from Lucknow were sent back," he said.

"The Gautam Buddh Nagar police have no role in the episode," the spokesperson said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar SSP Vaibhav Krishna apprised his Lucknow counterpart about it, the spokesperson said.

The 29-year-old Mittal had launched a social media portal Socialtrade.biz, allegedly duping around seven lakh people of Rs 3,700 crore.

The victims were allegedly promised handsome returns by clicking on website links, the officer added.

The UP Police had busted the Internet scam in February 2017 and had arrested Anubhav along with two others.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram