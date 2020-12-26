Encounter Between Militants, Armed Forces Continues in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

An encounter between militants and armed forces that began on Friday resumed Saturday morning in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. So far, two soldiers have been injured in the ongoing operation.

The encounter had started on Friday afternoon in Kanigam village of Imamsahib area, near the headquarters of the south Kashmir district. After the initial exchange of fire on Friday, troops and police have mounted searches in the area, said an official.

The initial contact with militants took place in an orchard of the village but later they changed their position and managed to run towards some residential houses, the official said. The forces had to halt operations in the night to avoid collateral damage and early morning the operation resumed, he said.

“All entry and exits points have been sealed. There is no chance for militants to escape from the spot,” the official said.

Nearly 200 militants have been killed in security operations this year.