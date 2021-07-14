CHANGE LANGUAGE
Encounter Between Militants, Security Forces in Pulwama in J-K

Search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces.

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Pulwama town following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated. There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side, he said.

first published:July 14, 2021, 07:02 IST