CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndvsEng#SriLanka#WeatherUpdates#JEEMainResult
Home » News » India » Encounter Breaks Out at Shopian in J&K
1-MIN READ

Encounter Breaks Out at Shopian in J&K

IANS

Last Updated: July 12, 2022, 07:51 IST

Srinagar

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir over the last few months. (File photo/ANI)

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir over the last few months. (File photo/ANI)

The firefight in Shopian's Reban area started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists there

An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Reban area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said on Tuesday.

“Encounter has started at Reban area of Shopian. Police and Army on job,” police said.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

The security forces cordoned off the area. Terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir over the last few months.

Many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

On Monday, a top JeM terrorist and his accomplice were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Wandakpora in Awantipora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Tags:
first published:July 12, 2022, 07:51 IST
last updated:July 12, 2022, 07:51 IST