Encounter Breaks Out Between Forces and Militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam
Army personnel take positions during an encounter with the militants in Kashmir (Image for representation: PTI)
A cordon and search operation was launched following information about the presence of militants in Wanpora area of the south Kashmir district, a police official said.
- Last Updated: May 30, 2020, 8:41 AM IST
An encounter broke out between the security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday, police said.
The militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated. The exchange of fire is going on and further details are awaited, the official said.
