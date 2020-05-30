INDIA

1-MIN READ

Encounter Breaks Out Between Forces and Militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

Army personnel take positions during an encounter with the militants in Kashmir (Image for representation: PTI)

A cordon and search operation was launched following information about the presence of militants in Wanpora area of the south Kashmir district, a police official said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 30, 2020, 8:41 AM IST
An encounter broke out between the security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday, police said.

A cordon and search operation was launched following information about the presence of militants in Wanpora area of the south Kashmir district, a police official said.

The militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated. The exchange of fire is going on and further details are awaited, the official said.


