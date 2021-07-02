CHANGE LANGUAGE
Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants and Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Representational photo

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Hanjin village in Rajpora area of Pulwama district following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated. The official said three to four ultras were believed to be trapped in the encounter.

There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side, he said.

first published:July 02, 2021, 07:09 IST