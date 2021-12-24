CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ProKabaddiLeague#Movies#Coronavirus#BiggBoss15#Bollywood
Home » News » India » Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants and Security Forces in J&K
1-MIN READ

Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants and Security Forces in J&K

No reports have been made of the casualties so far. (Image: PTI)

No reports have been made of the casualties so far. (Image: PTI)

An official said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces which retaliated.

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Mumanhal village of Arwani area in the district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

The official said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces which retaliated.

There were no reports of any casualties so far.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Tags
first published:December 24, 2021, 08:28 IST