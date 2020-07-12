INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants and Security Forces in J&K's Baramulla District

Image for representation: PTI

Image for representation: PTI

Security personnel launched a cordon and search operation around midnight in the Reban area of Sopore town following information on presence of militants, a police official said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 12, 2020, 8:04 AM IST
Share this:

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Sunday, police said.


Security personnel launched a cordon and search operation around midnight in the Reban area of Sopore town following information on presence of militants, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter around 4.00 am on Sunday when the hiding militants opened firing on the security forces, who retaliated. No casualties have been reported so far, he said.

Next Story
Loading