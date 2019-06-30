English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants and Security Forces in J&K's Budgam
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Budgam district on Sunday morning following specific inputs about the presence of militants there.
Srinagar: An encounter broke out on Sunday between militants and security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Bugam area of Budgam district, in central Kashmir, on Sunday morning following specific inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said as the forces were conducting searches, the militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said.
He said exchange of firing was going on and further details were awaited.
