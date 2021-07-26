CHANGE LANGUAGE
1 Terrorist Killed During Encounter by Security Forces in J&K's Kulgam; Operation Underway
1 Terrorist Killed During Encounter by Security Forces in J&K's Kulgam; Operation Underway

As the forces were conducting searches in the area, militants fired upon them, an official said.

The exchange of firing is going on and further details are awaited, the official said.

An unidentified terrorist was on Monday killed during an encounter that broke out with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Aharbal area of the south Kashmir district following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

As the forces were conducting searches in the area, militants fired upon them, he said. The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official added.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant is being ascertained, he said, adding that the exchange of firing is going on. Further details are awaited, he said.

(with inputs from PTI)

first published:July 26, 2021, 17:54 IST