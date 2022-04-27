CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL#Movies#Coronavirus#ElonMusk
Home » News » India » Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants and Security Forces in J&K's Pulwama
1-MIN READ

Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants and Security Forces in J&K's Pulwama

No casualties were reported in the gunbattle so far (Representative Image from PTI)

No casualties were reported in the gunbattle so far (Representative Image from PTI)

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Mitrigam area of Pulwama following information about the presence of militants there

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Mitrigam area of Pulwama following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at the security forces. As per reports, a soldier was injured in a gunfight in the Mitrigam area of Pulwama.

No casualties were reported in the gunbattle so far, the official said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:April 27, 2022, 17:13 IST