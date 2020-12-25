Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants and Security Forces in J&K's Shopian

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kanigam area of Shopian in south Kashmir following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting the searches, militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated, following which an encounter ensued, the official said. The exchange of fire was going on whe last reports came in, he said, adding, further details were awaited.