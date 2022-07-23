CHANGE LANGUAGE
Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants and Security Forces in South Kashmir
Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants and Security Forces in South Kashmir

PTI

Last Updated: July 23, 2022, 23:55 IST

Srinagar, India

The forces retaliated and the exchange of fire is going on, the official said(File photo/PTI)

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Rampora area of Kulgam in south Kashmir after learning about the presence of militants

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Rampora area of Kulgam in south Kashmir after learning about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said during the search operation, militants fired at the security forces. The forces retaliated and the exchange of fire is going on, the official said, adding further details are awaited.

first published:July 23, 2022, 23:55 IST
last updated:July 23, 2022, 23:55 IST