Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants and Security Forces Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Parigam village of Pulwama following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Parigam village of Pulwama following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces who retaliated.


