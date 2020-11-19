Next Story
Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants and Security Forces Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama
Representative image
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Parigam village of Pulwama following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces who retaliated.