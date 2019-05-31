Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Encounter Breaks out Between Militants, Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dragad Sugan area of south Kashmir following a tip-off about the presence of militants.

PTI

Updated:May 31, 2019, 9:11 AM IST
Encounter Breaks out Between Militants, Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian
Representative Image (PTI)
Srinagar: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dragad Sugan area of south Kashmir following a tip-off about the presence of militants, a police official said.

As the forces carried out searches, militants fired upon them, leading to the encounter, the official said.

He said the exchange of fire was going on between the two sides.

Further details were awaited, the official added.
