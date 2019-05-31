English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Encounter Breaks out Between Militants, Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dragad Sugan area of south Kashmir following a tip-off about the presence of militants.
Representative Image (PTI)
Srinagar: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dragad Sugan area of south Kashmir following a tip-off about the presence of militants, a police official said.
As the forces carried out searches, militants fired upon them, leading to the encounter, the official said.
He said the exchange of fire was going on between the two sides.
Further details were awaited, the official added.
