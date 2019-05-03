English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants, Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Imam Sahib area of Shopian district in south Kashmir in the morning.
Image for representation. (AP)
Srinagar: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir Friday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Imam Sahib area of Shopian district in south Kashmir in the morning, a police official said.
He said a brief exchange of firing took place between the two sides after a contact with the militants was established.
The area has been put under cordon and further details were awaited, the official said.
